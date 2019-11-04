World Cup was 'one of the best experiences of my career', says Saints star Lawes

Courtney Lawes was in action for England in the World Cup final

Lawes and Co made it all the way to the final, but they were eventually beaten 32-12 by South Africa in Yokohama last Saturday.

It was tough to take for Eddie Jones' team, who had claimed a superb quarter-final win against Australia and an even more impressive victory against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

But Lawes, who started against the Springboks in the showpiece, playing 40 minutes, is still able to reflect on a special tournament.

And he took to Instagram to look back, while also thanking the England supporters for their backing.

Lawes wrote: "Regardless of the result today, this has been one of the best experiences of my career. I'd like to thank all the boys for making this tournament so special and all the fans for their incredible support, we are truly grateful."

One Saints player will be able to bring a winner's medal back to Franklin's Gardens as scrum-half Cobus Reinach was part of the South Africa squad.