Saints aim to ‘take the town’ on the road as they launch new away kit

Saints are vowing to ‘take the town’ with them when they travel away from home this season after launching their new change strip for the 2018/19 season.

The squad will trade the black, green and gold for a maroon and white kit on away days this season, representing the club on the road in the famous colour of the town and the county.

And with so many of the current squad born and raised in Northants, some of Saints’ home-grown players insist the significance of the kit’s colour will not be lost on them when they run out on away soil this term.

“The people of Northampton give us so much support,” said Saints’ new club co-captain Alex Waller.

“It will be great to represent them on the road in the town’s colours.”

“I really like the idea behind using maroon in the jersey, and the subtle black, green and gold touches look really smart,” said Northampton-born wing Tom Collins, whose dad, Darren, played for the Cobblers.

Fly-half James Grayson added: “It’s bold, it’s different and I really like it.

“If it helps us feel like we’re taking the support we get from this town with us, then all the better.”

The new kit, designed and produced by Italian manufacturer Macron.

As well as the elite playing jersey worn by the Saints matchday squad, a supporter version of the kit is also available from the Saints Store, with replica jerseys starting at £60 for adults and £45 for juniors.

The new Saints away kit is on sale now and and is available from the Saints Store.

The squad will be wearing the kit at Thurday’s open training session, and supporters can purchase it immediately afterwards.

The club’s 2018/19 home and training kit launched last week, and is also available online and in the club store.