PICTURE GALLERY: Sale Sharks 20 Northampton Saints 24

Saints took a huge step towards securing their place in the semi-finals of the Anglo-Welsh Cup with a thrilling 24-20 win at Sale Sharks on Saturday.

Alan Gaffney’s team looked to be heading for defeat as they trailed 20-17 with the clock ticking past the 80-minute mark.

But Nafi Tuitavake came up with a dramatic last-gasp try, which was converted by James Grayson, and Saints claimed an excellent victory.

Our snapper Sharon Lucey was at the game to capture the action, and here is a selection of her pictures.