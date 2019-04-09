PICTURE GALLERY: Action and celebration as Kettering secure the title
Kettering wrapped up the Midlands One East title on Saturday with victory over their old rivals Wellingborough.
Our photographer Alison Bagley was there to capture the best of the action.
Action from Kettering's title-clinching victory over Wellingborough
jpimedia
Action from Kettering's title-clinching victory over Wellingborough
jpimedia
Action from Kettering's title-clinching victory over Wellingborough
jpimedia
Action from Kettering's title-clinching victory over Wellingborough
jpimedia
View more