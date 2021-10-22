Northampton Saints and Travis Perkins, a 20-year shirt story in black, green and gold...and red, white and pastel blue

Saints and Travis Perkins celebrate 20 years of togetherness at tonight's Premiership clash with Worcester on Friday night (October 22).

The Northampton-based building supplies firm signed up for a sponsorship deal back in 2001 and they're still going strong, making it one of the most enduring in UK sport.

A sign of how long its been going, the Premiership that Saints won in 2014 has had four different backers during the same two decades.

TP brands have been on a variety of Black, Green and Gold shirts — and a few red, white and pastel blue, too. Here's just a selection from the last 20 years and a few of the stars that have worn them ... see how many different shades of green you can count!

1. World Cup-winner Matt Dawson was among the first to wear the Travis Perkins Saints shirts back in 2001

2. Wales back-row Steve Williams, seen here in the 2002-03 shirt, went on to be a coach at Franklin's Gardens

3. Another World Cup-winner, Steve Thompson, in action against Agen in the 2003-04 Heineken Cup

4. Springbok Corne Krige was once dubbed the dirtiest player in rugby but made a big impression during his season with Saints in 2004-05