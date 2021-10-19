Former stars join the party as Northampton Saints and Travis Perkins celebrate 20-year partnership

Ollie Sleightholme is wearing the current Saints shirt emblazoned with Travis Perkins logo 20 years after dad Jon wore the first

Northampton Saints and Travis Perkins are celebrating a 20-year partnership with a get-together of former stars for the club's Premiership clash with Worcester on Friday night (October 22).

The Northampton-based building supplies firm signed up for a sponsorship deal with Saints back in 2021.

Since then, Travis Perkins brands have been on the Black, Green and Gold shirts for Premiership and European finals making it one of the longest-running deals in UK sport.

Chief Operating Officer, Frank Elkins, admitted: “To be a part of one of the longest-running partnerships in British sport, and to be able to help bring rugby to more communities, is a great privilege.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the heritage of this 20-year milestone with the community, fans, Club and our colleagues across our businesses."

Ben Cohen, Matt Dawson, Steve Thompson and Paul Grayson all wore the Travis Perkins' shirt — as did two sons of Saints fathers among the current squad. James Grayson's dad Paul spent 12 years at club before quitting in 2005 while Ollie Sleightholme's father Jon played between 1997 and 2003.

Friday's fixture will see a number of past Saints players and key Travis Perkins employees return to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens and will be marked on the pitch with a presentation of an exclusive 20th Anniversary shirt from the club to Travis Perkins.

The Supporters Village will be packed with family activities, and photo opportunities for fans with Travis Bearkins — Travis Perkins' mascot — and discount offers for customers on the Travis Perkins app all through the round six Premiership weekend.

Saints CEO, Mark Darbon, added; “We pride ourselves on forming long-term relationships with our commercial partners, so everyone at the club could not be more excited to celebrate the 20-year milestone of this incredible relationship.

"Travis Perkins is a huge presence in our local community, and we are proud to have worked collaboratively with them for so long.