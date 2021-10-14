Former Northampton Saints rugby star and I'm a Celebrity contestant James Haskell brings one-man show to Royal and Derngate

Rugby legend James Haskell will be be back on his old stomping ground in Northampton next month — but leaving his boots at home.

The former Northampton Saints star, number one podcaster and Sunday Times bestselling author is taking to the Royal and Derngate stage with his very own one-man show.

He promises a "side-splitting funny, ruthlessly honest roller-coaster ride."

Haskell spent one injury-hit season with Saints before retiring in 2019

Haskell said: “As everyone knows, I’m brutally honest and I enjoy a bit of a laugh.

“I’ve had some incredible experiences both on and off the pitch, so I thought it was time I shared my stories with the greater public. I can assure you this is going to be a fun night out.

“Audiences will be treated to the rich journey of my rugby career from the early days with Wasps through my time with Stade Francais in Paris, on to play with the Rams in Japan and then to New Zealand.

“I’ll be concentrating on the amazing characters, initiations, bonding and my sometimes, Wild West adventures. And I’ll be dispelling some of the myths about first being selected all the way through to playing for England.

James Haskell is bringing his one-man show to Northampton on November 15

“It will be a 90-minute roller coaster ride that will also take in what it’s like being Richard and Judy’s son-in-law and the truth behind what happens in the jungle on I’m

A Celebrity.. my aim is to make it a riotous laugh revealing things I couldn’t possibly say in print.

“It’ll just be me, a microphone and my vivid imagination.”

Haskell, 36, retired in 2019 just one injury-hit season after joining Saints from Wasps. The ferocious flanker's rugby CV also includes the British Lions, 77 England caps and spells with clubs in France and Japan.

Since quitting he has pursued a career as a podcaster, presenter and professional DJ, spending time speaking on a number of topics from straight after-dinner work to serious motivation and leadership.

James is also a bestselling author for his smash hit autobiography “What A Flanker” and published some best-selling fitness and nutrition books Perfect Fit, Cooking for Fitness and Rugby Fit.

Haskell has had an extraordinary global experience of the game and has boatloads to say about rugby life – littered with hilarious and often outrageous personal anecdotes, from pitch to pub and everywhere in between.

The James Haskell Show sheds fresh light on day-to-day experiences of the game and covering his journey to France, Japan and New

Zealand. Behind the iron curtain of England, what really went on, the good the terrible and the downright funny.

Whether he’s recalling the most brutal team socials, dispelling the myths surrounding New Zealand’s dominance, calling out play-acting in the modern game, unconscionable antics of

the professional rugby player — to life in the jungle with “I’m a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here” ... no subject is off limits.