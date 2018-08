Five Saints players named in England pre-season training squad

Five Saints players have been named in England’s 44-man pre-season training squad that gets together on Saturday at Lensbury Hotel in Teddington.

The players named in head coach Eddie Jones’s squad are Piers Francis, Courtney Lawes, James Haskell, Paul Hill and captain Dylan Hartley.

Former Saints winger Chris Ashton is also included in an England squad for the first time in two years.

The training camo runs from Saturday to Monday, and coach Jones said: “With just over 12 months until the Rugby World Cup, it is an important time.

“This camp is all about individual preparation, it’s about looking to see how we can help each of the players improve, how we can help with their selection for the national team.

“We have 44 players coming in plus another 15 who are strongly in contention for the Quilter Internationals in November.”

England’s next training camp will be from September 23-25 in Bristol, before joining up on 24 October to prepare for the autumn internationals in November.

England will play four matches in the autumn against South Africa (November 3), New Zealand (November 10), Japan (November 17) and Australia (November 24).

England squad: Backs: Chris Ashton (Sale Sharks), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Cipriani (Gloucester Rugby), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Nathan Earle (Harlequins), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Gabriel Ibitoye (Harlequins), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Jordan Olowofela (Leicester Tigers), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Spencer (Saracens), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Northampton Saints), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joel Kpoku (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Michael Rhodes (Saracens), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors), Will Spencer (Leicester Tigers), Elliott Stooke (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons)