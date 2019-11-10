Bath 22 Northampton Saints 13: Tom Vickers' player ratings

Here's how we rated the players at The Rec...
1. Ben Franks
Saw yellow during a difficult second half for Saints, but he made a huge amount of tackles, racking up a total of 16 without missing a single one... 5
2. Mike Haywood
Has been in good form since returning after a lengthy lay-off, but this was not an easy day, despite the fact he gave it his all... 5
3. Ehren Painter
Another experience for the prop as he came up against tough opposition and failed to find favour with referee Ian Tempest... 5
4. David Ribbans
Has the power to match most packs and tried to take the fight to Bath, but they fought fire with fire... 6
