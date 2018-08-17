Ripley backs Northants bowler Wade to bounce back after nervy night at Grace Road

Northants head coach David Ripley has backed Gareth Wade to bounce back from a difficult night at Grace Road.

The Steelbacks eventually chased down a victory target of 149 to beat Leicestershire Foxes by four wickets and claim just their second Vitality Blast win in the final T20 match of their campaign.

And they did so despite having to change their plans in the second over of the Foxes innings when a distraught Wade had to be removed from the attack on his T20 debut after two of his first three deliveries slipped out as beamers.

The right-arm seamer was was no-balled for a high full toss with his first delivery and, after Ned Eckersley had crashed the free hit away for four, immediately sent down another full toss above waist height.

It gave the umpires no option other than to call no-ball again and direct Steelbacks skipper Alex Wakely to withdraw Wade.

Wade is 27 and has a few seasons of experience in Minor Counties and Second XI cricket but only two senior appearances.

Nerves seemed the only explanation for such an unfortunate start, but Ripley believes he will get take his next chance with both hands.

“Gareth slipped in the footholes on the first no-ball and then maybe a few nerves came in," Ripley said.

"I was so pleased he hung onto a catch and he’s finished on the winning side so hopefully he will get another chance and take it.”

On the overall performance, Ripley said: “We bowled pretty well and thought their score was well under par but after being 60 for one in the powerplay we made it harder for ourselves than we should have and it got a bit tense at the end.

“We had Graeme White’s experience to get us home but it was not particularly smart cricket from us before that and that’s what we need to learn from, making sure we don’t get ourselves into a mess when we should be winning the game easily and getting off home early.

“We were very good in both powerplays and Alex (Wakely) did well readjusting our plans after Gareth’s night ended so early."