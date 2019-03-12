Referee for Saints' cup final clash is confirmed

Ian Tempest will referee Saints' sold-out clash with Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup final on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

And fans of the black, green and gold will be hoping their good run with the official in charge can continue.

Tempest has overseen some of Saints' most important victories in recent times.

The Wirral-born referee was in charge for the vital victory against Gloucester at Franklin's Gardens in the first game of 2018.

The victory helped Saints to stop the slide as they rebuilt their season.

And Tempest also refereed the final game of the calendar year, which saw Saints beat high-flying Exeter Chiefs at the Gardens.

Tempest was back in Northampton last month as he oversaw Saints' last-gasp triumph against Bath.

And now Chris Boyd's men will be hoping to enjoy more success on home turf when they welcome Saracens this weekend.

Tempest, who turns 31 in June, will be assisted by Wayne Falla and Paul Dix.

The television match official (TMO) will be Trevor Fisher.