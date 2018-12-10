Ratuniyarawa so Api as he gets ready for Saints' trip to Romania

Api Ratuniyarawa says he was 'really honoured' to be named man of the match in Saints' win against the Dragons.

And the Fijian lock is now desperate for his side to back up their big victory by adding another 'building block' at Timisoara Saracens on Saturday.

Saints travel to Romania on the back of a 48-14 success against the Dragons.

And Ratuniyarawa was at the heart of it, scoring one and setting another up in a commanding second-row showing.

"I'm really honoured to be man of the match," he said.

"As a team we really wanted to come out and do well because of the result we got the week before.

"We didn't get the result we wanted against Newcastle (Saints lost 16-14) and we really wanted to get back to winning ways.

"It's real credit to the team.

"We wanted to do it for the fans.

"We really trained hard during the week and we just wanted to do what we trained for. It paid off for us.

"We really want to do well in Europe and we're looking forward to the game this week and the Premiership games coming up."

Ratuniyarawa is one of the few Saints players who will have strutted his stuff in Romania as he has played there for Fiji.

And he is now ready for the challenge Timisoara will pose this weekend.

"I've been to Romania with the Fiji team - we played in Bucharest," Ratuniyarawa said.

"It's going to be pretty cold out there.

"The boys will adapt well to it and hopefully we can go and get a good win.

"It's going to be a good trip for us and we're looking forward to it.

"We know it's not going to be easy.

"I know Clermont won against them at the weekend and we saw it's not easy going there.

"For us this week, it's another building block to go for a win and look forward to the next game."