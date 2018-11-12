Plenty of positives for Saints flanker Ludlam

Lewis Ludlam believes there are plenty of positives for Saints as they prepare to return to Gallagher Premiership action on Saturday.

Chris Boyd's men had enjoyed a three-match winning streak before they conceded a last-gasp try to lose 14-12 at Gloucester last Friday.



Saints now return to league action looking to improve on their record of two wins from six Premiership matches so far.



And ahead of this weekend's home game against Wasps, Ludlam said: "The last three weeks (in the Premiership Rugby Cup) has been about giving a few lads a shot and building some momentum to go back into the Premiership.



"It's tough going back into the Prem on a loss but there are loads of positives to take into this week."



And Ludlam added: "We're getting there.



"We've just got to keep improving every week and learn our lessons.



"The main thing for us is playing at the right times and when we do decide to play, it's about our skill execution.



"It's about finding that level and how much we can play. Once we find that level, we'll be flying."