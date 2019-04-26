Wilson sets up a Crucible showdown with Hawkins

Kyren Wilson is through to the second round of the Betfred World Championship.

The Kettering snooker star wrapped up a 10-4 victory over Crucible debutant Scott Donaldson last night (Thursday) to set up a tough encounter with Barry Hawkins in the last 16.

Both Wilson and Hawkins reached the semi-finals in Sheffield last year with the Kettering man falling to John Higgins by a 17-13 scoreline.

Wilson was holding a 6-2 advantage going into the final session of his first-round match with Donaldson, who reduced the deficit by taking the opening frame with a break of 63, but the turnaround never fully materialised.

Wilson, won the following two frames to make it 8-3, with Donaldson taking the last before the mid-session interval to go in at 8-4.

But when they returned, Wilson powered over the line as he made breaks of 63, 52 and 55 on his way to completing the win.

“That was a potential banana skin avoided. I think that’s the best way to sum it up,” the 27-year-old said.

“I was on a bit of a hiding to nothing playing Scott, who is a debutant. Firstly I would just like to say I think he handled himself very well, was very professional and I’m sure he will be back here again for many years to come. For me, I’m very pleased to get the win.

“Barry Hawkins is a fantastic match player. He has a brilliant record at the Crucible and I think the only thing missing from his resume is the trophy.

“It is going to be a very tough game. I think there is going to be a lot of tactical play, as we try to out manoeuvre each other.”

Donaldson added: “I was beaten by the better player.

“My cue ball was all over the place in the first session, understandably given it was my first time here.

“I really enjoyed the second session, so I’ll go away happy to be honest. I know what to expect if I get here again.”

Wilson’s best of 25 last 16 clash with Hawkins will get under way on Sunday morning with the second session being on the same evening while the match will be played to a finish on Monday afternoon.