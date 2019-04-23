Wilson feeling good for his Crucible return

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Kyren Wilson.

The Kettering snooker star gets his Betfred World Championship campaign under way at the Crucible tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon when he takes on Scott Donaldson with the first-round match due to be played to a finish on Thursday night.

And Wilson, who was a beaten semi-finalist in last year's event, heads into the biggest tournament of the year thoroughly satisfied with his season on the World Snooker Tour.

He has won three titles over the last few months including winning the Paul Hunter Classic and the Six-Red World Championship back-to-back while he also added the German Masters crown to his ever-growing collection. He also reached the final of the Champion of Champions in November.

But, perhaps the most important statistic is his continued rise in the world rankings.

Wilson heads into the Crucible as the world number eight and will certainly be seen as one of the main contenders after he reached the semi-finals last year.

“I can’t believe it’s already here again, it doesn’t feel like a year has passed,” the 27-year-old said.

“Obviously it’s the best time of the year for any snooker player, especially when you know you are already in the competition.

“I felt sorry for the guys who had to go through the qualifiers because I know what that’s like.

“I am really pleased with how the season has gone.

“I kept getting to finals but was coming up short so that was the one thing I wanted to put right.

“I know I lost to Ronnie (O’Sullivan) in the Champion of Champions but every other final I have had I have won, which is nice.

“I am just trying to set myself little targets and one of those was to try to be in the top eight in the world by the time we got to the Crucible so I am pleased to have achieved that as well.”

As far as his form is concerned, Wilson is content with the work he has been doing on the practice table, even if the deep runs in recent competitions have dried up.

“In practice, my form has been really good,” he added.

“I have had the odd result that has gone against me and I have gone up against opponents who have played well.

“That’s what it’s like on the Tour now, there are no easy games.

“And you sometimes find yourself coming up against guys who are fighting for their place on the Tour and who are playing for their living so they make themselves that bit harder to beat.

“But I am happy with where my form is going into the Worlds."