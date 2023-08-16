Willey still in World Cup frame as he gets England call for New Zealand series

The Steelbacks skipper is one of 15 players called up, with the squad also including Test captain Ben Stokes who has reversed his decision to retire from 50-over cricket.

Willey's selection means he is still very much in the frame to be involved in the ODI World Cup tournament that is being held in India in October and November.

The 33-year-old will be desperate to be involved after agonisingly missing out on selection just a few weeks before the tournament when England won the World Cup in England in 2019.

David Willey has been named in the England ODI squad for the series against New zealand next month (Picture: Marco Longari via Getty Images)

The four-match series against the Black Caps starts on September 8 and is preceded by a three-match T20 series, which Willey will not be involved in.

The Northants man was part of the England squad that won the T20 World Cup in Australia last winter.

Former Northants opener Ben Duckett misses out on the 50-over squad, but is named in the T20 group.

England Men’s national selector Luke Wright said: “We have been able to name two extremely strong squads that underline the depth of talent we enjoy in white-ball cricket.

“Any series against New Zealand is closely fought and will provide us with an ideal opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world.”