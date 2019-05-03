West Indies star Holder would 'relish' Northants return

Jason Holder has left the door open for a return to Northants after finishing 'a wonderful few weeks' with the County.

Holder, the world's No.1 Test all-rounder, featured in the opening two Specsavers County Championship Division Two matches, and five of the first six Royal London One-Day Cup matches.

Northants were only able to win one of those seven games, but Holder still had a huge impact, particularly with the bat.

He smashed 284 runs in the 50-over competition and became a hugely popular figure in his short time in Northampton.

Holder will now be back with the West Indies as they prepare for the start of the World Cup.

And he signed off at Northants with a hugely upbeat Instagram message, admitting he would love to return to the County Ground at some point.

"Thank you so much @northantsccc it’s been a wonderful few weeks," Holder wrote.

"Lots of learning definitely took place and no doubt I would relish another opportunity with this group. Until then #givethanks."