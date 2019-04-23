Wanderers' semi-final against Saracens is brought forward

The Wanderers' Premiership Rugby Shield semi-final at Saracens Storm has been brought forward by a week due to the opposition club's participation in the Champions Cup final.

Saracens beat Munster at the Ricoh Arena last Saturday to set up a showpiece against Leinster at Newcastle's St James' Park on May 11.

The Saracens second string were due to host the Wanderers in the Shield final four at Allianz Park on Monday, May 6, but the game has been switched to Monday, April 29 with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

The other Shield semi-final, between Newcastle Falcons and Exeter Braves at Kingston Park, will still take place on May 6 (kick-off 8pm).

If the Wanderers, who finished second in the Northern Conference, win against Saracens, they would travel to either Newcastle or Exeter in the final on Monday, May 13.