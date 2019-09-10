Waller and Harrison will be co-captains at Saints

Teimana Harrison will take over from Dylan Hartley as a co-captain at Saints this season.

Harrison and Alex Waller will lead the side in the new campaign, with boss Chris Boyd saying Hartley has chosen to step away from his role as skipper.



“Teimana leads by example within our group and is respected by absolutely everybody throughout the club,” Boyd said.



“He skippered the side superbly when called upon last season and I’m delighted to see him embrace this new role.



"He’s relishing the opportunity and understands the significance of representing this proud rugby community as co-captain of Northampton Saints.



“Alex and Teimana have now played in the same side for eight seasons and I’m sure their relationship will grow even further as they lead the squad together.



“After pretty much 10 years in a leadership capacity, Dylan Hartley decided to step away from the captain’s role this year – but he will continue to be a significant and influential member of our group.



“Dylan was responsible for Teimana coming over from New Zealand and pulling on a Northampton jersey in the first place, so I know he’s seriously proud to now hand over this responsibility to him and to help him adapt to the job at hand.”



Waller and Harrison share nearly 400 appearances in black, green and gold.



Waller helped to steer Saints to a successful season last time out, while Harrison also captained the side on several occasions.



The pair are now preparing for Saints' one and only pre-season fixture as Leinster come calling at Franklin's Gardens on Thursday night.



The Premiership Rugby 7s competition will then take place at the Gardens on the following two days before Saints' defence of the Premiership Rugby Cup begins at Sale Sharks on September 21.