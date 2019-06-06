Wakely says it has been 'an honour and a privilege' to captain Northants

Alex Wakely says it has been 'an honour and a privilege' to captain Northamptonshire.

The 30-year-old announced on Thursday that he is stepping down from the skipper's role in both red and white ball cricket at the County Ground with immediate effect.

Josh Cobb will take over the T20 captaincy this summer

It brings to an end a successful stint at the helm for Wakely, who led the club to Twenty20 title success in both 2013 and 2016, becoming the only captain to land two major honours at Wantage Road.

Wakely has been white ball skipper since 2013, and overall captain since 2015, but he has now decided to call it a day.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to captain Northamptonshire over the past few years but now I feel it’s time for someone new to have that honour,” said Wakely.

“It’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly. I’ve deliberated long and hard with family and friends for several weeks.

Alex Wakely skippered Northants to T20 glory in 2013

"When I first walked through the Wantage Road gates as a 12-year-old I never imagined I would one day have the opportunity to captain the side, let alone bring two trophies to the club.

“I want to thank everyone who made that dream possible.

“There have been plenty of highs and lows as captain but I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved. I have always given it 100 per cent and I just hope I’ve helped a few people along the way.

“As a captain you’re only as good as the people around you and I’ve been lucky enough to work with some incredible players, coaches and support staff.

"Without them, those trophies we won would not have been possible.

“I would like to wish my successors the best of luck in the future and I hope they enjoy the challenge as much as I have. Wear those stripes with pride!”

Adam Rossington will take charge of the team for next week's County Championship trip to Durham, while Josh Cobb will be captain for the Vitality T20 Blast campaign which begins in July.