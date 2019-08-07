Wakely salutes Steelbacks bowlers after Durham success

Alex Wakely saluted the Steelbacks bowlers after they saw off Durham by 21 runs at the County Ground on Wednesday evening.

Northants were only able to make 145 for six after losing the toss, with Wakely top scoring on 47 not out.

The Steelbacks were superb in the field

It looked like David Ripley's men had come up short, but they bowled brilliantly, turning to the spin of Rob Keogh, Graeme White and Josh Cobb to great effect.

Keogh claimed a career-best three for 30, White took one for 27 and Cobb conceded just 12 runs from his four overs.

The pace of Faheem Ashraf and Ben Sanderson earned figures of two for 26 and two for 29 respectively as the Steelbacks took some stunning catches.

And man of the match Wakely said: "The umpire about halfway through said '140 and you'll be in the game'.

Josh Cobb bowled and fielded brilliantly

"I wasn't so sure. I thought 160 might be a good score, it wasn’t the usual wicket we're used to. We're not used to having wickets like that here. It was a bit sticky and a bit slow and it spun.

“But we defended brilliantly. We haven’t always scrapped very well in the past few years but we were very good in the field, took our catches and the bowlers bowled brilliantly.

"We had the spinners in the middle and Cobby got it just right.

“We’ve been okay with the bat so far but we have just struggled to finish well and get a partnership together so we wanted to put that right today.

“Myself and Dwaine (Pretorius) managed to get us up to a decent score.

"We needed the big over at the end because if we hadn't had that we'd have been struggling.

"But it was all about the bowling today.

"We didn't bowl very well in the last game (a six-wicket defeat to Derbyshire) so come back today and bowl the way we did is a credit to everyone, the whole unit.

"It was all about spin and Rob Keogh bowled brilliantly. He took a really good catch and had a really good game."

Northants have now won two of their six matches in the T20 competition and travel to Leicestershire Foxes on Friday evening before going to Worcestershire Rapids on Sunday afternoon.