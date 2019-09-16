Unbeaten Charley helps Europe to Solheim Cup glory

Burton Latimer’s Charley Hull playing a starring role for Europe as the team regained the Solheim Cup with a stunning 14½-13½ victory over the USA at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Competing in the biennial event for the fourth time, the leading county professional remained unbeaten in her four games on the PGA Centenary course, including picking up a decisive half on a dramatic final afternoon.

With the best winning record of all the European players going into the match, Kettering GC member Hull once again led from the front as she earned a 2&1 victory in the morning foursomes with Azahara Munoz, before they collected a half in the afternoon fourballs as Europe led by a point.

Unsurprisingly the duo were paired up for the foursomes on the second morning, and they didn’t let the team down once again as they recorded a 4&3 win to maintain the European advantage.

Hull was rested in the afternoon fourballs as defending champions USA fought back to level the match going into the final day singles.

Sent out in sixth position in the singles order, Hull trailed by two holes at the turn to Megan Khang but fought back to lead going down the last, only for her opponent to claim a share of the match.

The half from Hull made all the difference in the final result, however, as Europe secured the final three singles points to claim a brilliant victory.