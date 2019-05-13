Triple boost for Northants ahead of trip to Lancashire

Northants have received a triple boost ahead of this week's return to Specsavers County Championship Division Two action.

The County will face Lancashire at Old Trafford in a fixture that starts on Tuesday morning (11am).

Luke Wood played for Northants earlier this season

And they will have three fresh faces in their squad, with South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma arriving for his spell and Luke Wood and Jamie Overton joining on loan.

Overton is available for Northants until June 13 but can still be selected by Somerset for their Royal London One-Day Cup final on May 25.

The 25-year-old will help to strengthen a bowling group that has been hit by a number of injuries so far this season.

Northants head coach David Ripley said: "We’re disappointed with the amount of injuries at the moment.

Temba Bavuma has arrived at Northants

"We’ve got four guys down from what we thought we were going to have, so the seam bowling resources are stretched.

“The idea of having Jamie available to us is really exciting.

"He’s a (England) Lions bowler who’s gone through the ranks very quickly and brings real pace, which is something that we haven’t perhaps got in our natural group.

"Jamie will be up there alongside (Nathan) Buck with pace and bounce and there’s not many guys around who have that.

"He can bat too though, he’s a dangerous customer coming in in that lower order, he strikes the ball well.

“We’re very grateful to Somerset who are obviously playing some good cricket themselves at the moment and have a good player who they can’t get into the 11.

"We’re more than happy to give him that opportunity with us.”

Nottinghamshire left-armer Wood rejoins the club for a further four Specsavers County Championship matches.

The 23-year-old has already played for the club earlier in the year on loan before being recalled after one match, against Middlesex.

Test star Bavuma arrives having signed a contract that allows him to play in eight County Championship matches between May 14 and July 17.