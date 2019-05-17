Trio return from injury as Saints head to Sandy Park

Alex Moon, James Fish and David Ribbans return from injury as Saints face Exeter Chiefs in a huge Gallagher Premiership game at Sandy Park on Saturday (kick-off 4pm).

Moon is able to start, having recovered from an ankle problem, while Fish, who has overcome concussion, and Ribbans, who is back from an ankle injury, are on the bench.



Piers Francis is promoted from the replacements list to start at inside centre, with Luther Burrell dropping to the bench.



Alex Waller comes in for Francois van Wyk at loosehead, while Lewis Ludlam steps up from the bench to start in the seven shirt in place of Tom Wood.

Paul Hill replaces Ben Franks at tighthead.

But there is no place in the matchday squad for Dylan Hartley, who is now fit again after a knee injury that has kept him out since December 21.



Saints remain without Andy Symons (knee), Harry Mallinder (knee), Mike Haywood (knee), Paddy Ryan (knee), Heinrich Brüssow (concussion), James Haskell (toe) and George Furbank (concussion).



The black, green and gold know that a win at Sandy Park will book a place in the following Saturday's Premiership play-off semi-finals.



But if Chris Boyd's men lose and Harlequins win at Wasps, it will be Quins who take fourth spot in the standings.



Saints enter the game at Exeter having won three successive away league matches, while the table-topping Chiefs were beaten at Saracens last time out.

Exeter Chiefs: Nowell; Cuthbert, Slade, Devoto, Woodburn; J Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Yeandle (c), Williams; Dennis, J Hill; Ewers, Armand, Kvesic.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Francis, Skinner, S Simmonds, Maunder, Steenson, S Hill.



Saints: Tuala; Collins, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (c), Marshall, Hill; Moon, Lawes; Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, van Wyk, Franks, Ribbans, Wood, Mitchell, Grayson, Burrell.