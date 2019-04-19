Tributes pour in as former Northants cricketer Con de Lange dies, aged 38

Former Northants cricketer Con de Lange has died at the age of just 38.

The South African born player was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year, and it was announced on Friday that he had passed away.

De lange played for the County for two seasons in 2012 and 2013, and was a popular member of the dressing room.

A left-arm spin bowler, de Lange qualified to play for Scotland, and went on to play 13 one day and eight Twenty20 internationals, making his debut for them in 2015.

Born in Bellville near Cape Town, de Lange also played for the Cape Cobras and Knights franchises as well as Free State in South Africa,

De Lange is survived by his wife Claire and two children, and tributes for him poured in on Twitter.

Northants skipper Alex Wakely said: "Absolutley devastated to wake up to the news that former Northants champ and friend, Con De Lange has passed away. One of the greatest blokes you will ever meet. Never forgotten."

Fellow South African and former Northants all-rounder Rory Kleinveldt said: "RIP Con De Lange !!! Someone i woulda taken 2 war with me any day of the week! Such a good soldier lost way 2 soon!! Condolences 2 Claire n the kids! #loveyoubrother."

Jack Brooks, who now plays for Yorkshire, tweeted: "Really sad news to hear former Northants teammate Con De Lange passed away over night. Fine Cricketer, hero of a man, funny chap and all-round lovely guy. Hope his wife Claire and the kids get all the support they need."

Former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald said: "Gutted to here that Con De Lange has passed away this morning. What a warrior he was and taken so young. My sincere condolences to the family and there two children. RIP Con De Lange."

Another ex-Northants team-mate, and and another fellow South African, Andrew Hall, tweeted: "Sad day for every one that knew Con de Lange. He was a good team mate and a great friend. He will be missed by all. Thoughts and prayers are with his family."