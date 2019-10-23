'Towcester Racecourse is back': website suggests horse racing will return to circuit

A change on Towcester Racecourse's website suggests horse-racing may return to the circuit after it was closed and its fixtures were sold earlier this month.

A big red 'is back' has been plastered over the words 'Towcester Racecourse' at the top of the site.

The change on Towcester Racecourse's website

Fermor Land took over management of the racecourse in August, 2018, after it went into administration and there have been no horse racing meetings at the track this year.

It was hoped that racing would resume at the track but that was dashed when Fermor Land announced it would be closing permanently on October 1.

Events like weddings, conferences and Winterland MK are still going ahead at the racecourse despite the horse-racing stopping.

Fermor Land and the British Horse Racing Authority have been contacted for comment.