There's a bit of work to be done, says snooker star Kyren

Kettering snooker star Kyren Wilson admits he needs to improve mentally if he is to add to his three ranking titles after crashing out of the 19.com English Open.

The 27-year-old fell 4-2 at the hands of UK Championship semi-finalist Tom Ford at the competition’s last 32 stage, after he had beaten Chinese pair Liang Wenbo and Bai Langning in the opening two rounds.

Wilson edged into a 1-0 lead in the tie, before Ford pulled the game back to 3-1 with a break of 124 in the fourth, and finished the game off with a half-century after the Warrior had shown a glimpse of hope to make it 3-2.

And while he had earlier claimed his game is almost where it needs to be, world No.9 Wilson is still waiting for something to click so he can transfer his practice form on to the main stage.

“That was rubbish on my behalf,” he said of his Crawley performance.

“In practice my game’s really good, it’s just in tournaments that I seem to be struggling.

“This game is crazy – for me it’s 95 per cent in the head and the rest is the preparation.

“I was lucky to go 1-0 up. I had about four chances and Tom didn’t take his which probably saved the match from being 4-0.

“But he’s a great player. In the end he scored very quickly and heavily, and he made the game look easy.

“I’ll just go again for the next one. There’s obviously a bit of work that needs to be done.”

While Wilson’s campaign at the English Open is over – where he was runner-up in 2017 – he won’t have to wait long to get the chance to right the wrongs of a disappointing run.

Next up is a clash against Liverpool’s Robbie Williams at the World Open in China at the end of the month, as the snooker season begins to hot up with a hectic winter period on the horizon.

Ahead of the first Triple Crown event of 2019/20 – the UK Championship which begins in just over a month – Wilson is keen to get back underway and recapture the sort of form that saw him win the German Masters earlier this year.

He said: “It’s nice to keep playing snooker and I’m looking forward to the lead up to Christmas where things get busy. Hopefully I can get back on track.

“I just want to try and win a few matches. It’s all about momentum; it’s just hard to find it.

“There are so many players that you can lose to in the first round of any tournament and I just need to find my game at the right time and then hold on to it.”

Watch the English Open live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player with studio analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White