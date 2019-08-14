Steelbacks 'battered' in 'painful lesson' against Lancashire

Northants head coach David Ripley says his side were taught 'a painful lesson' as they were 'battered' by Lancashire Lightning.

The Steelbacks suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the County Ground on Wednesday night as Lancashire chased down 157 for seven with nine balls to spare.

Adam Rossington hit 40 and Dwaine Pretorius 38 for the Steelbacks after they lost the toss.

But their total was nowhere near enough as Alex Davies smashed an unbeaten 75 to carry the Vitality T20 Blast North Group leaders to a comfortable victory.

And Ripley, whose side remain eighth, two points off the top four, said: “We were battered really.

"Our batting was very patchy. Our powerplay was two sided. We had a slump in the middle and were grateful to a burst at the then to make the score we did.

“We’ve had a couple of games here when that score has been competitive but from the first ball we were never in it and Alex Davies bringing the stump in was a painful lesson for us.

“With hindsight we could have brought the boundaries in and squeezed them a little more but at least we took the game as deep as we did so there’s not too much run-rate damage.”

Davies was delighted to get his team over the line.

The Lancashire opener said: “We were on it straight away.

"Up top the seamers were pretty good at the end of the powerplay and then we pegged them back well with spin in the middle.

“They were probably under par so we were happy, it’s a good place to chase here and we managed to get off to a flier.

“Sunday we weren’t at our best in any facet but it gave us a bit of a shock and we’ll try and gain some momentum from this."