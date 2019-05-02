Solomons insists Worcester will still be motivated against Saints

Alan Solomons admits it's 'job done' for his Worcester Warriors side ahead of Saturday's clash with Saints.

But the Warriors boss insists his side are still motivated for the game at Franklin's Gardens.

Worcester secured their Gallagher Premiership status by beating Gloucester 27-20 at Sixways last Sunday.

And while there is little on this weekend's match for the Warriors, fourth-placed Saints desperately need a victory to keep hold of their Premiership play-off place.

"We have got the job done, that’s the approach we have got to take," said Worcester boss Solomons, who had a short spell as Saints head coach in 2004.

"Saturday is another huge challenge, it’s a six-day turnaround and they are a very good team who are challenging for a play-off place and they are at home.

"The players enjoyed Sunday night and they certainly earned it.

"They had 48 hours to recover from playing Gloucester and came back in on Wednesday.

"We reviewed the game, but when that finished we put it to bed. That’s history. You have to look forward to the next challenge.

"The lads are playing well at the moment. They are motivated, they know that there are two games to go and they want to do as well as they can.

"The only way you can do that is to put in two big performances."

Worcester will welcome back former Saints No.8 GJ van Velze this weekend, but Marco Mama is out after picking up a dead leg against Gloucester.

Perry Humphreys will have an operation during the summer on an ankle injury, but he will be fine to face Saints, while Wales star Josh Adams has also trained and is available.