Saracens 25 Northampton Saints 27: Tom Vickers' player ratings
Saints produced a stunning display to defeat champions Saracens at Allianz Park on Saturday.
Here's how we rated the players from the Gallagher Premiership opener...
1. Alex Waller
A big display from the skipper, who carried and tackled with real force during the first half... 7.5
Getty
2. James Fish
A huge display from the hooker, who lasted the full 80 minutes in a physical encounter... 8
Getty
3. Paul Hill
Was unfortunate to find himself one-on-one with the fleet-footed Ben Earl during the first half, but bounced back and carried really well... 7.5
Getty
4. David Ribbans - CHRON STAR MAN
A gargantuan display from the lock as he powered forward in attack, cleverly scored a try and seemed to be everywhere in defence... 9
Getty
