Sanderson scoops big prize at Northants' awards night

Ben Sanderson picked up the big prize of the night as Northants celebrated their successes at the end of season awards dinner.

Sanderson scooped the players' player of the year accolade following a campaign in which he took 60 Specsavers County Championship Division Two wickets at an average of 19.65.



The seamer's heroics helped Northants to a second-placed finish, earning them a spot in the top flight next season.



There was a notably excited buzz at the end of season dinner, which took place just a day after promotion was secured with a draw at Gloucestershire.



Hayley Brown and Ricardo Vasconcelos were the evening’s first award winners, Brown recognised as women’s player of the year while Vasconcelos picked the media player of the year award.



Mushtaq Mohammad and the Kingston family became the two newest additions to the club’s Hall of Fame before Phil Rowe received an emotional farewell following his 15 years of service to the club.



Following some tremendous work during the year, including raising over £6,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Rob Keogh was presented with community player of the year prize.



Emilio Gay became the first player to ever win back-to-back Academy player of the year awards.



Vasconcelos then picked up his second award of the evening as he took home young player of the year gong.



Josh Cobb claimed the two power awards of the evening, his 40 maximums seeing him claim the Tony Kingston most sixes award while also taking home T20 player of the year.



Keogh had a second trip to the stage, this time to pick up the one-day player of the year title.



New red ball skipper Adam Rossington took home Championship player of the year.