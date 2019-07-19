Saints will square up to Leinster in pre-season

Saints will get an early look at Champions Cup opponents Leinster after it was confirmed the two clubs will meet in a pre-season fixture at Franklin's Gardens.

The game, which will be Saints' only friendly ahead of the new season, will take place on Thursday, September 12, with a kick-off time of 7.30pm.



It will be the first of at least three meetings between the clubs during the next year as Saints and Leinster have been put together in Champions Cup Pool 1, alongside Lyon and Benetton.



An Early Bird window is currently open, meaning supporters can pick up tickets for the pre-season encounter for £12 (adults) and £4 (juniors).



Children aged 10 and under can get in for just £1.



Season ticket holders will have their ticket included in their package as long as they renew before September 12, but seating at the game will be unreserved.

The Leinster clash will kick off a big three days at the Gardens, which will host the Premiership Rugby 7s tournament on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.