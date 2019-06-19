Saints will square up to Leinster in Champions Cup

Saints will face last season's Champions Cup runners-up Leinster in next season's competition after the draw was completed in Switzerland on Wednesday afternoon.

The black, green and gold were placed into Pool 1 alongside the Irish giants, who lost to Saracens in last season's showpiece, Lyon and Benetton Rugby.

Champions Cup pool draw

Pool 1: Leinster, Lyon, Saints, Benetton.

Pool 2: Exeter, Glasgow, La Rochelle, Sale Sharks.

Pool 3: Clermont, Ulster, Quins, Bath.

Pool 4: Saracens, Munster, Racing 92, Ospreys.

Pool 5: Toulouse, Gloucester, Connacht, Montpellier.