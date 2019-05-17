Saints star Reinach on shortlist for top Premiership prize

Saints scrum-half Cobus Reinach could walk away with the top individual prize at the Premiership Rugby awards dinner next Wednesday.

Reinach is on a six-man shortlist for the Premiership player of the year accolade.

The South African star is up against Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani, Sale scrum-half Faf de Klerk, Saracens full-back Alex Goode, Exeter back row forward Matt Kvesic and Bristol lock Steven Luatua.

Reinach is currently joint top of the Premiership try scorers list, alongside Leicester wing Jonny May and Sale back Denny Solomona.

The Saints ace has registered 11 tries in the league so far, racking up a total of 16 in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

The winner of the player of the season award will be announced on May 22 at the 2019 Premiership Rugby Awards.

Player of the season shortlist...

Cobus Reinach – Saints

Danny Cipriani – Gloucester Rugby

Faf De Klerk – Sale Sharks

Alex Goode – Saracens

Matt Kvesic – Exeter Chiefs

Steven Luatua – Bristol Bears