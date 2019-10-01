Saints prop heading back to Championship club on loan

Saints prop Will Davis is returning to Ealing Trailfinders on season-long loan.

Davis moved to Northampton from the Championship club during the summer of 2018.

But he has only been able to make seven first-team appearances so far, with six of them coming from the bench.

And there is plenty of competition at loosehead this season, with Ben Franks having switched from tighthead.

Co-captain Alex Waller and Francois van Wyk will also be bidding to secure the No.1 shirt.

And that means Davis will have to get game time elsewhere as he returns to his old stomping ground.