Saints' Premiership title odds revealed

The bookies have released their odds for the winner of the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership title - and Saints fans may fancy putting a pound on their side.

Chris Boyd's men enjoyed a revival during the second half of the previous campaign, eventually doing enough to make the play-off semi-finals.

They were defeated by Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, with Rob Baxter's men going on to face Saracens in the showpiece.

And it was the team from Allianz Park who prevailed in a thrilling encounter at Twickenham.

But with the World Cup disrupting the early part of the next Premiership season, which starts on the weekend of October 19, outsiders could make the early running.

The top teams will be without plenty of their World Cup stars, giving sides with fewer internationals something of a potential head-start.

Saints should not be missing too many of their men from last season, with their talented youngsters given even more of a chance to make their mark.

And with that in mind, could they be a good bet to win the title at a best price of 25/1 (with William Hill)?

Saracens are odds-on favourites with every bookmaker, while last year's runners-up, Exeter, are best priced 5/2 with several firms.

There is then a big gap to Gloucester, who you can get at 20/1 with William Hill, while Sale Sharks, who have added plenty of power this summer, could just be a dark horse at 33/1 with BETVICTOR.

Gallagher Premiership outright winner odds (best prices available shown)

Saracens 10/11 (Sky Bet)

Exeter 5/2 (Ladbrokes)

Gloucester 20/1 (William Hill)

Saints 25/1 (William Hill)

Harlequins 25/1 (bet365)

Sale 33/1 (BETVICTOR)

Leicester 33/1 (BETFRED)

Bath 33/1 (Ladbrokes)

Wasps 33/1 (William Hill)

Bristol 50/1 (William Hill)

London Irish 150/1 (bet365)

Worcester 300/1 (Paddy Power)