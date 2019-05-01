Saints pair in contention for big RPA awards

Saints pair Cobus Reinach and Rory Hutchinson are in the running for prestigious Rugby Players' Association awards.

Reinach has been nominated for the RPA players' player of the year gong, while Hutchinson is up for the young player of the year prize.

Rory Hutchinson has excelled for Saints

Up against Reinach are Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani, Exeter back Santiago Cordero, Sale scrum-half Faf de Klerk and Exeter centre Henry Slade.

Hutchinson will be competing with Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga, Sale flanker Tom Curry, Harlequins back row forward Alex Dombrandt and Gloucester wing Ollie Thorley.

The winners will be announced at the RPA awards dinner at Twickenham on Wednesday, May 8.

Reinach is in the running after scoring 16 tries in 27 appearances this season, while Hutchinson has been in fantastic form since the turn of the year, scoring five times in 14 matches this season.

And Reinach said: "I am really humbled and honoured by this special nomination.

"I feel incredibly blessed for the support and I wish the other nominees the very best of luck.”

Hutchinson said: "This is a huge honour to be nominated for this award, especially with the wealth of young talent we currently have in the Premiership.

"It’s a special feeling to have the support of my peers and it will definitely inspire me to continue improving.”