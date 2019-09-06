Saints go back to the start as they launch new away kit

Saints have gone back to their roots for the design of their new away kit.

Together with technical sponsor Macron, Saints have embedded the St James’ Cross, worn by the first Saints players, into the fabric of the shirt.

Tom Wood sports the new shirt

The Cross is embossed across the arms and shoulders of the away jersey, which is light grey and features a melange pattern.

The green crewneck and gold detailing echo the colouring of the club’s crest, which sits over the heart on the left of the chest.

The strip is completed by green shorts with grey panelling and grey socks with two horizontal bands – green and gold – on the upper edge.

“We have already shown our desire to integrate the club’s pedigree and history into this season’s kits with the launch of our Heineken Cup 20th anniversary home shirt,” said Saints’ head of retail Will Peasgood.

James Grayson models the fresh design

“But in the away kit we have included the St James’ Cross in the design; looking at the earliest team photos still in existence, we noticed the cross adorning the jerseys of the first Saints – there to remind the boys they were playing on behalf of their local community.

“We want our current players to feel proud of their place in the club’s history and know they are representing our town every time they pull it on.

“So, we’re really pleased with the look and feel of both our home and away kits, and can’t wait to see our players and supporters wearing both around Franklin’s Gardens this season.”