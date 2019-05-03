Saints centre Burrell starts on final Franklin's Gardens appearance

Luther Burrell has been handed a start on his final appearance at Franklin's Gardens.

And another double-winner, Ken Pisi, will also be able to say farewell from the field of play as he is named on the bench for Saturday's crucial clash with Worcester Warriors (kick-off 3pm).

Burrell, who will join rugby league side Warrington Wolves this summer, keeps his place at centre, with fit-again Piers Francis able to return among the replacements.

There are two changes to the side that won 31-17 at Newcastle Falcons last Friday night, with Saints opting to switch their props.

Alex Waller comes in to captain the team in place of Francois van Wyk, while Ben Franks replaces Paul Hill.

Van Wyk and Hill are both on the bench, while flanker Lewis Ludlam is back from injury and will also be among the replacements.

Full-back George Furbank was set to feature at some point but he has not quite recovered from concussion in time.

Andy Symons (knee), Harry Mallinder (knee), Mikey Haywood (knee), Dylan Hartley (knee), Paddy Ryan (knee), Fraser Dingwall (ankle), David Ribbans (ankle), Heinrich Brüssow (concussion), Alex Moon (ankle), James Craig (hamstring) and Nafi Tuitavake (elbow) are still on the injured list.

Saints: Tuala; Collins, Hutchinson, Burrell, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (c), Marshall, Franks; Ratuniyarawa, Lawes; Gibson, Wood, Harrison.

Replacements: Ma'asi, van Wyk, Hill, Coles, Ludlam, Mitchell, Francis, Pisi.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Humphreys, Venter, Te’o, Adams; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert; Bresler, Barry; du Preez, Lewis, van Velze (c).

Replacements: Singleton, Black, Milasinovich, Fatialofa, Kitchener, Hill, Heaney, Lance.