Saints boss Boyd confident in squad depth following Brüssow's retirement

Chris Boyd is confident Saints' squad can cope after Heinrich Brüssow was forced to call time on his career last week.

A series of injuries forced Brüssow into retirement at the age of 33, just a couple of weeks after he played what turned out to be his final game, against Leicester Tigers.

It means Saints will be a back row forward down for the remainder of the season.

But boss Boyd believes they have still enough depth.

"Alex Coles and JJ Tonks, who are 20 and 19 years old, have given us enough confidence that if we need to go to the well in that loose forward space in Heinrich's absence, we've got guys who can do a job for us," Boyd said.

"Both of them have been really good so we're not panicking in that space.

"Obviously we've got Lewis Ludlam to come back from the World Cup.

"Jamie Gibson is back and he had a good little cameo off the bench last weekend so we're pretty well equipped in that space.

"We're nine or 10 players away from being able to select everyone in our squad, either because of the World Cup or injuries, and it never gets down to zero, but we're really pleased with how our young group are going.

"It gives you confidence to select them again. There have been a couple of guys who have put their hand up and said 'later in the season, if you need me when you're battling away, I'm here to do a job for you'.

"It's really positive."