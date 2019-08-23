Saints boss Boyd backs Biggar and savours Ludlam's England 'fairy tale'

If the way Dan Biggar does his work is being questioned, we may as well all resign.

And last Saturday the Saints fly-half showed just exactly why doubting him is never a good idea.

Prior to the game against England in Cardiff, former Wales wing JJ Williams expressed his views on Biggar, insisting Warren Gatland’s men would not win the World Cup with the Northampton star at No.10.

But Biggar issued the perfect response, thanking Williams for his comments after delivering a man-of-the-match display in a 13-6 victory.

Back at Saints, Biggar’s showing - and particularly his riposte to Williams’ comments - was certainly not a surprise.

“I thought he was outstanding,” said Chris Boyd. “He came under a lot of pressure after Gareth (Anscombe) unfortunately got injured. It put the mantle back on to Dan and what Dan Biggar is good at he’s the best in the world at and what he’s not good at he’s getting better all the time at.

“After the criticism he received and the challenge that he was given, it was a great response and I didn’t expect any different.

“He’s a fierce competitor and I thought he was crucial in that Welsh performance.”

When asked about Williams’ comments about Biggar, Boyd said: “Everyone’s got an opinion and everyone’s got an idea of the style they like played.

“JJ Williams came out and said he thought Wales needed to play a different style and there’s one way to skin a cat.

“We adopted a slightly different game plan with Dan than we do with James Grayson, just as you do if you play Taqele (Naiyaravoro) on the wing or you don’t.

“You tweak things in a micro-way to suit the cattle you’ve got.

“Dan was great for us, I really enjoy working with him and I think he’ll be instrumental in the World Cup for Wales and I expect him to do very well.”

Saints players are certainly back in vogue on the international scene after a few years when many were ignored by their nations.

Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam and Piers Francis all started for England against Wales, and Boyd is delighted for the trio, especially Ludlam and Francis, who turned a few heads with their inclusion in the Red Rose’s World Cup squad.

“It’s fantastic for both of them, they both had very good seasons for us last year,” Boyd said.

“Piers had a couple of little injury niggles but he’s a solid, committed, determined, well prepared player.

“I thought Piers looked one of the more dangerous backs for England last weekend.

“And Lewis is just a fairytale story really.

“He was on the cusp of whether we were going to give him a contract or not but he’d done enough work and shown enough at that stage that we believed if we could give him an opportunity, some rope, he would not only reward us but go on to better things.

“I don’t think any of us thought 12 months ago that he’d be going to the World Cup and it’s a testament to him that’s he’s pushed himself, played consistently well and every door that’s opened, he’s walked through it strongly with his chest out and done really well.

“Those situations are as rewarding as getting a good victory against another team, the fact a young fella is realising his potential and chasing his dream.

“It’s great for his family and his mates.

“It’s a wonderful story.”