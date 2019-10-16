Saints ace Dingwall 'right up there' as one of world's best young centres

Phil Dowson believes Fraser Dingwall is up there with the world's best centres in his age group.

Dingwall was one of the stars of the show for Saints last weekend, spearheading a second-half fightback against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

The 20-year-old set up Tom Collins' try and added one of his own to secure a 31-22 Premiership Rugby Cup win for Saints.

Dingwall made 113 metres and four clean breaks in seven carries against Leicester, beating three defenders along the way.

Consequently, he has been named as one of the Premiership Rugby Cup’s breakthrough players for round four.

And Saints forwards coach Dowson said: "He's benefited from going away to the World Cup with the England Under-20s.

"He's seen a lot of the best players nationally and internationally and he ranks right up there with them.

"But also he's a good leader and he's got a mature head on and off the field.

"He's somebody I've really enjoyed coaching and it's great to have him in the environment."

Saints are now gearing up for Saturday's Gallagher Premiership opener at Saracens.

And Dowson says the squad always had belief, even before beating Leicester last weekend.

“I don’t think we were short on confidence before last weekend,” Dowson said.

“What we spoke about was being more consistent and putting a performance together.

“Although we dropped off a little bit at one point, we showed a really good level of concentration that allowed us to win the game.

“And we’re going to need that and more this weekend.

“All of the games are winnable because I look around the changing room and think we’ve got a great group.

“There’s competition for places, the coaches are all hungry for success, I’m excited about what we can do and we’ll go to Sarries and give everything we have.”