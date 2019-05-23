Rising star Ellis seals his second national schoolboy crown

Burton Park ABC’s Ellis Panter has won his second national schoolboy title.

The Burton Latimer youngster boxed twice over two days last weekend to secure his latest honour.

In the semi-finals, he boxed Finn Dollery of Southampton ABC.

Dollery, the taller of the two, tried to keep Panter at range with straight punches. But the Burton boxer had his own game plan as he slipped inside and countered, making his opponent miss while making him pay.

The Latimer Community Arts College student won on a unanimous points decision and moved through to Sunday’s final where he met a very strong Aman Kumar from Cleary’s Boxing Gym.

This proved to be a very tight encounter as both boxers, who were technically very good, looked to take advantage.

Nothing could split the work-rate of both boys however it was Panter landing the cleaner punches over the three rounds.

A unanimous decision secured his second title and an impressive record of 17 wins from 18 fights.

The next step in his journey is in three weeks where he has won the right to box for his country in the Tri Nations against Scotland and Wales.

Head coach Wayne Sharp said: “Ellis has always been a very talented kid but this year he’s matched that talent with a level of dedication that has come from his desire to win and his pure love of the sport.

“Burton Park ABC have now won 15 national and international titles in six years and we pride ourselves in knowing that all titles have come from kids walking into the gym knowing nothing.

“The club is going from strength to strength.”

Panter’s club-mate Ben Smith also boxed his way to the final stages but was edged out in a controversial split decision to Esa Muddasar from Laisterdyke ABC.

Smith lost the first as he was slow out of the blocks.

He then eased into the second and third rounds, making it very uncomfortable for his tall southpaw opponent.

Sharp added: “We are very proud of Ben’s performance. He also has a great future in the sport."