Ripley left to rue Northants' bowling 'capitulation' as they are beaten by Glamorgan

Head coach David Ripley admits Northants ‘capitulated a bit’ with the ball as they fell to a heavy defeat at home to Glamorgan on Wednesday.

The County were bowled out for just 209 in their first innings, with only Adam Rossington, who made 77, passing the half-century.



Glamorgan were then reduced to 120 for five but they staged an incredible fightback to leave Northants flailing.



The away side eventually racked up a massive 547 all out, with Billy Root blasting an impressive 229 from 252 balls.



Final pair Timm van der Gugten and Michael Hogan, who hit a half-century, ensured Glamorgan finished with a flourish.



And Northants then slipped from 68 without loss on the morning of the final day to 195 for nine, which ended the match as Ben Sanderson was absent due to injury.



It meant Glamorgan had racked up an innings and 143-run win, leaving Northants still without a victory in Specsavers County Championship Division Two so far this season.



“I thought we were going to save the game on the final day,” Ripley said.



“It was a good pitch but Glamorgan have played very well.



“Our batsmen didn’t give their wickets away, they’ve been bowled out by a good attack.



"In the first innings there were some poor shots but today was different.



“We’ve obviously lost by a heavy margin but you have to be fair and no one has given it away.



“We probably capitulated a bit with the ball when those big partnerships were going and we didn’t fight as well as we could.”



Glamorgan skipper David Lloyd was delighted with the display of his side as they secured the victory.



Lloyd said: “It was an incredible session after lunch, the lads bowled really well this morning, we fielded well as a group and got those three wickets.



“The way Hogan and (Marchant) de Lange bowled, they were world class as we got those remaining wickets quite quickly.



“It’s a great combination really when they’re both on their best games.



“Billy Root was outstanding, we asked for big hundreds, that was the next level and gave us that platform to get ahead of the game.”