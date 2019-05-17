Ripley determined not to be 'too gloomy' after Northants suffer 10-wicket defeat at Lancashire

David Ripley tried to take some positives after Northants suffered a comprehensive 10-wicket defeat to Lancashire.

The home side wrapped things up early on the final day of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two match at Emirates Old Trafford.

Needing 16 runs to win after they had bowled out Northants for 200 an over before close of play on the third day, the Red Rose made light work of the modest target.



Haseeb Hameed and Keaton Jennings both finished unbeaten when victory and 21 points was secured.



Jennings, who scored 97 in Lancashire's first innings, eased his way four runs while his opening partner Hameed registered the only boundaries of the day with a crisp on-drive off Josh Cobb's first over before he twice hit Luke Procter to the fence in consecutive balls to seal the win and finish unbeaten on 13.



The win, Lancashire's first in Manchester since the final game of the 2017 season, means Dane Villas' side have claimed victories in their first two fixtures of the new campaign as they look for a quick return to division one following relegation last season.



Northants, who finish the game with three points, are yet to register a win in their first three games, following draws against Middlesex and Glamorgan.

"The positives were our bowling effort and we I thought we made Lancashire work very hard to make the tally they got," said County head coach David Ripley.

"Because of that hard work a little window opened up and we took wickets, controlled the run rate and I thought there was a chance to concede a 50-run lead and then we would be right in the game.

"They rode that out and we have just been out batted.

"They showed some more desire to invest in some defensive shots and accumulate runs slowly and we didn't show the same patience or that same resolve.

"It was not the standard we set in the first two games and we haven't got it right here on a good surface which is disappointing.

"We hope to bounce back with the bat at home to Sussex on Monday but I thought our bowling effort was tidy.

"Our decision making has let us down and it's a theme a bit with our red-ball batting.

"We've got to give ourselves time at the wicket, get in and build a partnership. In four-day cricket we want guys scoring 150s but I don't want to be too gloomy because I think we've played some good cricket in our first two games and we have to rediscover that form with the bat we've shown in those games."

Lancashire skipper Vilas said: "It was a good team performance which is important for me and the whole squad.

"I am glad that everyone got a good run out and there were some good individual performances.

"For the last two games the batsmen have set up and then the bowlers have come in and done their job and finished it off so I thought it was very good and there are encouraging signs for us.

"There is a good buzz in the squad and everybody is very happy and challenging each other. People are sticking their hand up at the right time for the team which is perfect.

"Richard Gleeson's passion and desire to do well for us and also against his old team was really good. The most impressive thing was to follow up his performance in the first innings and bowl like he did during a long spell.

"I kept asking him if he wanted another and how he was feeling and he didn't want to let the ball out of his hand which was really good to see and encouraging. Hopefully he continues that form throughout the season.

"We have a four-pronged attack which is incredible and then we have a guy like Jimmy Anderson waiting in the wings. We are spoilt for choice and it's good that we can have this competition for spots - it's a long season so there will be a bit of rotation.

"We knew how we were going to go about this game and we felt the best chance for us was to bowl first and bowl them out.

"We knew we would have to bat well and it was a long, hard slog on that wicket but we only wanted to bat once and the way Keaton (Jennings) went about it was very impressive.

"It was a team-first approach to make the bowler's job a little bit easier because scoreboard pressure on a wicket like that was going to be tough.

"We are encouraged by the way we are playing and very happy about the standards we are setting.

"We know our goals at the end of it but it is a long competition and it's going to be a tough slog.

"We just need to focus on where we want to go and the most important thing is keeping our standards."