Richard happy to ride his luck as Northants take control against Durham

​Richard Levi admitted he and Adam Rossington rode their luck as they steered Northants into a commanding position against Durham.

David Ripley's men lead by 321 with four second innings wickets remaining after Levi hit 60 and Rossington 52 to help their side reach 235 for six at the close of day two.

Luke Procter is unbeaten on 43 and Doug Bracewell is 15 not out, with Northants now closing in on a victory that would cement their position in the promotion places in Specsavers County Championship Division Two.

“The boys wrapped it up quite well earlier," said Levi, who saw his side bowl Durham out for just 131.

"The new ball is very tricky but once you get in it’s a pretty decent wicket but there is a ball there if you bowl in the right areas.

“Adam I haven’t batted together in the Championship this season but we enjoy it because we complement each other well and hit the ball in different areas.

"It was a challenge, we had a bit of luck but we were good enough to put the bad ball away.

“Four down, they sniffed a chance and maybe they went searching for the wickets a bit much and that helped us score quickly.

“You saw Adam get out with one that stayed low, there’s still some bounce, all dismissals are in play and our bowlers have their tails up at the moment.”

Durham are up against it after Ben Sanderson continued his stellar season with six for 54 in the away side's first innings.

And Durham captain and wicketkeeper Ned Eckersley said: "The wicket is getting better.

"They used the heavy roller and we saw you can score runs if you play nicely so there are positive signs for us and there’s no reason why someone can’t play a match-winning knock for us.

“We’ve got to come back with a good state of mind.

"The bowlers have done their best to keep us in the game and it might do a bit more at 10.30am on day three."