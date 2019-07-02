'Rapid' Ricky all set for his World Matchplay debut

Kettering’s Ricky Evans has been officially confirmed as part of the 32-player field for the PDC’s Betfred World Matchplay later this month.

‘Rapid’ has enjoyed the best year of his career on the PDC ProTour and his performances have earned him a place in the prestigious competition as he will make his first-ever appearance at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

With the top 16 players in the PDC Order of Merit being guaranteed a spot, Evans secured his place as one of the top performers in the ProTour Order of Merit.

The Kettering star is no stranger to the big stage having featured in the World Championship on four occasions.

But this year has been a breakthrough one for the 28-year-old with consistent displays on the ProTour while he has finished as a runner-up in a Players Championship event and was also a beaten finalist in the German Darts Championship.

The World Matchplay is being held between July 20 and 28 with players competing for the Phil Taylor Trophy and a £150,000 top prize from a total prize fund of £700,000.

Evans suffered an early exit in his most recent competition, however, as he was beaten 6-3 by Ted Evetts in the second round of the Czech Darts Open - the latest PDC European Tour event - in Prague.