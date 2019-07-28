Rain ruins chances of Steelbacks facing Yorkshire

Northants Steelbacks' Sunday encounter with Yorkshire Vikings was abandoned due to the weather.

Relentless rain meant the Vitality T20 Blast match was unable to begin.

The abandonment decision was made shortly after 3pm, meaning both sides will add a point to their North Group tally.

The Steelbacks had been hoping to back up Friday's impressive home success against Birmingham Bears with another win, but the weather had other ideas.

The next game for David Ripley's side comes at the County Ground against Derbyshire on Friday night (start time 7pm).