Positive signs as Brigstock hit the top in the early standings

The Hevey Building Supplies Northamptonshire League Premier Division season may only be three weeks old but the early signs are encouraging for Brigstock.

They will head to Oundle this weekend sitting proudly at the top of the fledgling standings.

A Brixworth batsman makes the long walk back after being dismissed by Geddington

Sat Singh’s team have started their second season in the top-flight in impressive fashion with a winning draw against newly-promoted Desborough being followed by back-to-back wins.

A narrow two-run success over Wollaston was backed up a more comfortable seven-wicket victory against Rushden & Higham Town last Saturday.

But, despite their good early-season form, captain Singh isn’t about to get too carried away.

“It’s nice to have made a good start but it’s a long season ahead,” he said.

“We aren’t getting ahead of ourselves because we know things can change quickly and I would say that, aside from the teams who are always up there, all the teams seem to be of a similar standard.

“Last year, our first year at the level, the aim was to stay in the division and if we take that on and finish outside of the bottom three this time then I would be happy.

“In the main, it is a young squad and the more they play, the more confident they will become.

“But there aren’t any grand plans for where we should finish, we are just going to enjoy it.”

Brigstock turned a few heads when they added former Peterborough batsman Asim Butt to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Firmly established in the Premier Division, Butt led them to victory last weekend with an unbeaten 70 as he shared an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 88 with George Groenland (31no).

Brigstock reached their target of 128-3 in the 28th over, recovering well after being reduced to 40-3.

That successful chase came after Tashwin Lukas (5-24) had been the pick of the bowlers as Rushden were dismissed for 124 while Groenland (3-62) and Jamie Delargy (2-30) played the supporting roles.

And captain Singh was full of praise for Butt after he saw his team over the line but the skipper believes his side will get a real indication of where they are this weekend.

“Asim is obviously a good addition for us and it happened pretty close to the start of the season,” Singh added.

“He and George saw it through eventually last weekend and it was a good win for us.

“We had a little bit of a scare with a wicket falling on the first ball of our innings and

we were three down quite quickly.

“It could have been 40-4 at one point but the guys steadied it and finished it off.

“Now we have a tough game at Oundle this weekend and I think they are always a strong team. It will be a good test of where we are at.”

Jack Bulat took five wickets as Desborough secured their first win since returning to the Premier Division as they beat early-season strugglers Wollaston by 35 runs.

Batting first, Desborough were bowled out for 185 with Wayne Steed top-scoring with 44 while Chris Perry produced an excellent spell of 5-52 for the hosts.

But Perry, coming in at number 10, was the only Wollaston batsman to get into the 20s as they were eventually skittled out for 145. Bulat was the chief destroyer as he took 5-38 to help seal Desborough’s win.

Defending champions Finedon Dolben also picked up their first victory of the season - but only just.

Having put Oundle into bat, the efforts of Vicram Sohal (5-51) and Ed Hodgson (3-37) helped keep the visitors in check as they closed on 173-9 with Tom Norman (48) and Pete Wilson (39) leading the way.

However, Finedon looked to be heading for a second successive defeat when they were reduced to 139-9 with Liam Fresen (4-48) performing well with the ball for Oundle.

But number eight Jon Dunne stole the headlines as he struck an unbeaten 68 to lead Dolben to a one-wicket success on 175-9 with number 11 Hodgson (9no) playing the vital supporting role.

Geddington missed out on a second win in a row as they were edged out by just two runs by Brixworth.

Things were looking promising at the halfway stage as George Parker’s spell of 5-45 helped bowl the hosts out for 170.

The middle order of Jack Parker and Adil Arif, who both scored 41, looked to have them on course for victory but they were bowled out just three runs short of victory as Luke Evans and Steven Crook took three wickets each for Brixworth.