Popular figure Allen to make Franklin's Gardens return for Remembrance Day fixture

Legendary stadium announcer Geoff Allen will return to Franklin's Gardens later this month.

Allen, regarded as the voice of the Gardens until his retirement at the end of last season, will be back on the microphone for the Remembrance Day fixture against Lyon on Sunday, November 17.

It will be Saints' first game in this season's Heineken Champions Cup.

Now a tradition at Franklin’s Gardens, the squad and the crowd will pay their respects to the town’s fallen war heroes during the annual remembrance ceremony before the game begins.

A laying of wreaths and minute's silence will accompany Allen's reading of Laurence Binyon's 'For the Fallen'.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome ‘Uncle Geoff’ back to the Gardens” said Saints CEO Mark Darbon.

“For many of our supporters, the Remembrance Day fixture wouldn’t be the same without Geoff’s voice, so we are thrilled to have persuaded him to come out of retirement for this special day in the club’s calendar.”

“We are very much looking forward to having him back on the microphone and I'm sure his reading will add a special poignancy to this fixture.”